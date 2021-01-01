Iheanacho thanks Leicester City fans and relives his wonder Goal of the Season

The Nigeria international has revealed his delight to win the best goal prize and appreciated the supporters who made the award possible

Kelechi Iheanacho has appreciated Leicester City fans for choosing his breathtaking strike against Crystal Palace as the Goal of the Season.

The centre-forward fired home a first-time effort after he was set up by Jonny Evans, who made a great tackle to win the ball earlier.

Iheanacho has applauded the fans for voting the strike as the best from any Leicester player in the 2020-21 season and also praised Evans for his assist.

“It feels good! It was a great goal and a great ball from Jonny. That goal is really a great goal and I’m happy that the fans chose that as the best goal this season,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“I’m really, really happy. When the ball got played in from Jonny, I got it down inside and took it back. The only thing on my mind was to shoot, and that’s what I did. It went in the back of the net, so it was really a great pass from Jonny.

“As you can see, everybody was so happy, the staff as well. It meant a lot for the team because we really worked hard in that game to come from behind.

“Jonny made a great, great tackle as well, and that helped us as well because that was like a half-goal for me. He ran from the halfway line to make that tackle. It was a great moment and of course, making the assist as well for me to score, was fantastic.”

The centre-forward also scored other spectacular goals, including his match-winning strike in their FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

The Super Eagles attacker has picked his effort against the Saints as his best moment of the season as it afforded the club to reach the final of the competition for the first time in decades.

“There are a lot of great moments so I can’t really pick one, but I think the goal against Southampton… that got us to the final of the FA Cup. It’s not the best goal, but it had so much emotion with it so that will be the moment for me,” he continued.

“It’s the moment that Leicester City Football Club had a chance to get to the FA Cup Final. It’s been a long time and they’ve been waiting for that.

“It was a great ball from Jamie [Vardy] down the line. The ball fell kindly for me and it was really emotional that day. It was a great day, and to win the trophy was one of the best moments. That moment was great for me.”

Iheaancho ended the campaign with 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions and described his goal against Burnley at Turf Moor as ‘fantastic’.

“That one was fantastic. It was great awareness from Wilf [Ndidi] and a great run from Vards to take the defender away. I saw the space and ran into it,” he added.

“I looked at the goal and concentrated on the ball, and looked at the ball all the way until it got to my feet. I got a good contact, and it was a really fantastic goal as well.”