Iheanacho: It’s a dream come true to play in FA Cup final

The Nigeria international has spoken excitedly about the competition and looks forward to playing in the final against the Blues

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed how his dream of playing in the FA Cup final is fast becoming a reality.

The 24-year-old will be expected to feature for the Foxes when they take on Chelsea in the final of the competition on Saturday.

Iheanacho played a key role in helping Brendan Rodgers’ men reach the final of the tournament, scoring four goals, including his match-winning strike in the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Southampton.

The Nigeria international has revealed how he used to watch the competition as a kid and now looks forward to winning the trophy.

“I watched the FA Cup when I was little and now, I get the chance to play in the final. It’s really amazing, it’s a dream come true,” Iheanacho said, as per Leicester Mercury.

“I didn’t expect the goal to come like it did, but we are in the final now, we are really happy, but we need to get back, work hard and hopefully win the final.

“We did it together, we did it as a team. Without the team, we could not do it, it is not a one-man show.”

Iheanacho has forged a productive partnership with Jamie Vardy this season which has helped him to score 18 goals across all competitions.

The Super Eagles attacker hopes they can continue their fine understanding in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley.

“The partnership between me and Jamie is outstanding. His running off the ball is really good, he took the defenders on and cut it back,” he continued.

“He’s got the pace, he’s got everything, he’s a great player and hopefully we can work together to win the final.”

Iheanacho has been with the Foxes since the summer of 2017 when he teamed up with the side from Manchester City.

He had previously struggled to make much impact for the Foxes but this season he has started establishing himself at King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho’s form also contributed to Leicester’s current third spot on the Premier League table behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

The centre-forward will hope to add to his tally for the Foxes before the end of the 2020-21 season.