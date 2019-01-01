Iheanacho and Ndidi’s Leicester City fail to halt Mahrez’s Manchester City title march
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho failed to dent Manchester City’s title hopes as Leicester City lost 1-0 on Monday night.
After a scoreless first half, the Citizens sealed maximum points thanks to Vincent Kompany’s long-range stunner in the 70th minute.
Lost for words after that... again! 😆— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2019
🔵 1-0 🦊 #MCILEI #mancity pic.twitter.com/jC6FhHD0jg
Despite having their resistance broken, Iheanacho, who was a second half replacement for James Maddison, missed a late opportunity to equalize with just goalkeeper Ederson to beat. Iheanacho amazingly didn't hit the target.
Ndidi gave a good account of himself with 74 touches, 52 total passes, 90% passing accuracy and 100% aerial duels won.
The Foxes host Chelsea in their last game of the season while the Citizens travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in their quest of becoming the first team to defend the title for a decade.