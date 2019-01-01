Iheanacho and Ndidi frustrated as Norwich City hold title-chasing Leicester City

Both Nigerians were handed starting roles as the Canaries halted the hosts nine-match winning streak at King Power Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were on parade for in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with .

The Foxes, who are among the frontrunners for this season’s English topflight diadem were hoping to make it 10 wins from 10 games across all competitions.

In the keenly contested tie, Iheanacho was the first to test Tim Krul, who made a comfortable save on six minutes.

However, they were shocked in the 26th minute as Teemu Pukki gave the visitors a well-deserved lead.

Six minutes later, the former wonderkid was involved in a brawl with furious Norwich players after going down to a challenge from Sam Byram.

During that incident, Todd Cantwell grabbed the Nigerian’s neck – and the Englishman was lucky to escape with a caution after VAR replays.

Iheanacho is brought down just outside the box. Cantwell is given a yellow card in the aftermath, as a VAR check confirmed there would be no red card.#LeiNor pic.twitter.com/4p10kW31mz — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 14, 2019

Emi Buendia slipped the ball through to an unmarked Pukki who made his run into the penalty area before beating Kasper Schmeichel in goal.

It took Brendan Rodgers’ men 12 minutes to even scores as Krul turned the ball into his own net.

In the second-half, Norwich City put up a solid defensive display to deny the Foxes maximum points which was a setback for their title aspiration.

Iheanacho lasted for 39 minutes before making way for Demarai Gray. Before then, he contributed 1 shot and 23 touches with a passing accuracy of 81 percent.

Article continues below

For Ndidi who was in action for the entire duration, he recorded four tackles, five interceptions, 51 passes and 86.3 passing accuracy.

Despite the dropping points at home, Leicester remain second in the log with 39 points from 17 matches – 10 points below leaders .

They travel to Goodison Park for Wednesday’s English League Cup fixture versus before trying Manchester City for size at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.