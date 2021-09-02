Igor Stimac: India deserved more against Nepal

India were held to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in an international friendly on Thursday.

The Indian football team were held to a 1-1 draw by Nepal in an international friendly at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Anjan Bista (36th minute) scored the opening goal from a failed back pass from the Indian defence as he ran past a charging Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to find the back of the net before Anirudh Thapa (60th) restored parity for India in the 60th minute.

The midfielder, who was brought on as a substitute by Igor Stimac, found the net from close range from a rebound after the Nepal custodian Kiran Limbu palmed away a fierce strike from Sunil Chhetri.

It was not a result that the Indian football team desired but their head coach Igor Stimac believes that the fixture was a good exhibition for the spectators and the Blue Tigers deserved more.

What did Igor Stimac say?

"I think it was an exciting game, a good game of football, I must say, considering everything. The game of football today was good for the spectators, who are at home and everyone who was coming here at the ground," Stimac said at the press conference.

"I think the Indian team deserved more, considering we created a lot of clear chances, we gave a silly goal and again we had few good chances. I have a feeling that we deserved more," he added.

The Blue Tigers will next take on Nepal again in the second international friendly on Sunday.