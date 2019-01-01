Igor Stimac to start preparation for Intercontinental Cup from June 25 in Mumbai

The Croatian has decided to train his troops in Mumbai ahead of the Intercontinental Cup which is set to start from July 7...

Igor Stimac will start preparing his boys for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup from June 25 at the Mumbai Football Arena, Goal can confirm.

It is understood that the coach will not call up as many players as he did during his previous camp which was held in New Delhi from June 20 where he summoned 37 players.

will take on Tajikistan in the opening clash on July 7 and face DPR Korea on July 13, followed by Syria on July 16.

The Blue Tigers are the competition's defending champions as they lifted the title last year with a victory against in the final.



The Indian side, under new head coach Igor Stimac, shall be heading into the tournament on the back of a promising show in the King's Cup 2019 in , where they went down 3-1 to Curacao and followed the result with a 1-0 win against the hosts courtesy of a goal from Anirudh Thapa.