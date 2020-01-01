Ighalo’s first Manchester United goal sends Twitter into meltdown

The 30-year-old becomes the first Nigerian to score for the Red Devils thanks to this effort against Club Brugge in Thursday’s Europa League tie

Odion Ighalo’s maiden goal sent Twitter into a frenzy after the Nigerian fired past Simon Mignolet.

The Nigerian, who was drafted in to aid the Red Devils’ injury crisis, got his first start in the start against .

And true to form, he found the net after converting from a close range thanks to Juan Mata’s assist in the 5-0 triumph.

But Twitter didn't seem to be concerned about Fred's brace as they flooded social media to praise the former man.

Yaaayyyy!

Our brother @ighalojude has scored his first goal.

Oya Ighalo supporters start sending account number.

If you receive the weekend pepper confirm it on twitter oo. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) February 27, 2020

The first Nigerian to play for #MUFC ✅

The first Nigerian to score for #MUFC ✅



🇳🇬 @IghaloJude ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oyM4ZCAE8U — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2020

On behalf of the whole Naija, abeg open your Instagram comments today @ighalojude. I take God beg you 😭 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) February 27, 2020

BREAKING!!!



The Federal Government of has declared a Public Holiday tomorrow, Friday 28th February in celebration of Odion Ighalo's first goal at Manchester United! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 27, 2020

🇳🇬 Odion Ighalo 🤗



✅ First Manchester United start

✅ First Manchester United goal#UEL pic.twitter.com/R6iM0w6WM3 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 27, 2020

Ighalo scored his first goal for Man Utd and Nigerians are pleased regardless of the club we support...Ighalo is our own!💚 — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr___) February 27, 2020

Ighalo scores his first goal for @ManUtd. Ig😇 👍🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2020

Goals in Europa league this season

Ronaldo: 0

Messi: 0

Ighalo: 1

I know my goat 🐐 — valking♔ (@_valkiing) February 27, 2020

Man United have never lost a game in which Ighalo scored in the first half. #ighalofc pic.twitter.com/RAM80SA0P5 — Hyginus Uzobuife (@McGenius19) February 27, 2020

Dear @rioferdy5, are you still doubting Ighalo's quality? — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) February 27, 2020

Im not a Man Utd fan, but a Nigerian fan, therefore I’m so happy for Ighalo 🇳🇬 https://t.co/rMoQNJbHic — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) February 27, 2020