Ighalo: Negotiations over on-loan Manchester United striker progressing well - agent

The Red Devils are racing against time to extend the Nigerian forward's temporary deal at Old Trafford

Ladi Salami, the representative of on-loan forward Odion Ighalo, has claimed negotiations with his parent club Shanghai Shenhua are progressing well.

The 30-year-old Nigerian forward was a deadline day signing in January and rapidly became a fan favourite, with his four goals in eight competitive outings seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men progress in the and .

Football activities in have, however, been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with many fixtures still to be played, the league season will continue past the expiration date of some player contracts, meaning there is uncertainty over the duration and renewal of contracts.

More teams

Though new regulations allow for players to see out their contracts past the original expiration date in a bid to finish the extended seasons, it is not the case with Shanghai Shenhua, who value Ighalo highly and want him back in as the Super League is set to commence soon.

To stave off suitors, Shanghai Shenhua were reported to offer Ighalo a whopping €84 million four-year contract, with his current deal at the Chinese club coming to an end in December 2021.

Ighalo's contract at Old Trafford comes to an end next week, but the latest words from his representative suggest his loan move could be extended.

“On the one hand, the Super Eagle [Ighalo] feels very good in Manchester," Salami told FootMercato.

“Negotiations with the Chinese are ongoing and are going well.

“On the other hand, in view of the latest regulations in force in [ ], it is almost impossible to offer such amounts.”

United boss Solskjaer is also hoping his loan deal can be extended.

“The loan deal went to the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back," Solskjaer told MUTV.

“We’re in dialogue and hopefully [he can stay]. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allow him to play for his dream club.

“It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, maybe with a trophy or two.

Article continues below

“But at the moment nothing’s been agreed yet. Their league is going to start soon so we are just waiting to see.”

Manchester United are currently placed fifth on the Premier League table, three points short of the top four.

With English clubs now back in training after the easing of lockdown restrictions, a resumption is targeted for June 12.