Ighalo: I spent my lunch money to watch Man Utd

The 30-year-old January addition has revealed the extent he used to go to in order to watch the club

striker Odion Ighalo says moving to Old Trafford really was a dream come true for him.

The international made a shock switch to the Red Devils in January on loan from Shanghai Shenhua and has spoken about just want the chance to play for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side means to him.

“I know many footballers say that, when they sign for a team, this is my dream team. Respect to that but my own case was different,” he told Sky Sports.

“Anyone who knows me back from when I was young knows me and my siblings supported Man Utd, we would pay to go and watch Man Utd play. In Nigeria, you have to have sports channels to watch that but not everyone can afford it. My parents couldn't afford that so you have to pay a viewing centre to watch that. We would pay to watch that.

“I grew up in Ajegunle, which is like a ghetto and it was very difficult there. When it would get to the weekend, everybody was excited because they wanted to watch Man Utd play.

“You start saving the money they would give you to go to school. You would eat at home and they would give you some pocket money to go to school and maybe eat lunch there. But you would be saving it bit by bit and when you get to the weekend, everybody is ready.

“Back then, they also had an association of Man United fans so there would be a meeting once a week to talk about Man Untd, like a little fan forum. When I remember all that now, I laugh and say: 'Wow, from Ajegunle to the Theatre of Dreams.' It's a great moment for me and I'm enjoying every bit of it.

“It is the happiest moment of my life, playing for my dream team, the team I supported when I was young.”

The 30-year-old is aiming to make his fourth Premier League appearance for United on Sunday, when they host in the derby.

While he is still waiting for his first league goal, he has tallied in both the and .