Ighalo fails to eclipse 95-year Manchester United record against LASK

Despite featuring from start to finish against the Austrians, the Nigerian striker could not break the Red Devils’ record set in 1925

Odion Ighalo’s incredible goal scoring run finally came to an end on Wednesday against LASK, which meant the Nigerian striker could not topple a record that has stood for 95 years.



The former man had scored in each of his first four competitive starts for the Old Trafford giants, a record set by Jimmy Hanson.



Hanson achieved the feat in 1925 when he scored in consecutive starts against , Blackpool, and , albeit, he was forced to retire following a serious injury five years later.



More shortly…