'If they can get Umtiti, wow!' - Tottenham urged to sign Barcelona centre-back

Reports have claimed the 26-year-old has been offered to the Premier League side in the January window and Darren Bent thinks it's a no-brainer

Former striker Darren Bent has urged the club to sign centre-back Samuel Umtiti, stating that the World Cup winner is someone that Jose Mourinho "can trust" amid rumours that the Frenchman could be on the market.

Reports have suggested that Mourinho is confident the club will sign a defender this month, with it also claimed that the Spanish champions have offered Umtiti to Spurs.

Securing the services of a proven performer would also go some way to offsetting the potential loss of Jan Vertonghen, whose current deal runs out in the summer and will see him enter free agency.

And Bent, who feels that Umtiti would come at a cut price if he has indeed been offered to his old club, insists that adding the 26-year-old to the ranks would be a shrewd move on the part of Daniel Levy and his recruitment team.

“If they can get Umtiti, wow,” Bent told Football Insider. “He’s big, strong, powerful and good on the ball, and he’s someone Mourinho can trust.

“He’s played in big games, won big competitions - obviously the World Cup which is a big one.

“If he’s been offered, that means he may not cost too much, so I’d snap their hand off.”

Another position in which Mourinho is keen to bolster his options is at the opposite end of the pitch, with Harry Kane having pulled up with a hamstring issue that will see him sidelined until April at the very least.

“We expect him to be out until mid-April, end of April, May, next season. I don’t know,” he told a recent press conference on the subject.

But the Portuguese insisted that he would not badger his boss, Levy, to sign a replacement for the England captain as the chairman always acts in the interests of the club.

“Daniel Levy always tries to do the best for the club and he’ll do what he thinks is the best and what he thinks is possible,” Mourinho said.

Spurs return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to , where they will be without the services of Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies and Hugo Lloris, who all join Kane on the sidelines.