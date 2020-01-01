‘If Senegal called me, I would say yes' – Sheffield United’s Mousset

The 24-year-old forward is of Senegalese descent, and he is hoping to commit his allegiance to the African country at the expense of France

star Lys Mousset said he is ready to ditch and play for on the international scene.

Mousset was born to a former Senegalese player, Emilien Mendy and a French mother in the European country and went on to play for the French youth teams in U20 and U21 levels.

Despite being born and bred in France, the 24-year-old has declared his love for Senegal and his readiness to accept their invitation.

“It is true that I have always been attracted to Senegal. I don't watch a lot of football, but when Senegal play I am always in front of my TV. I support them like crazy,” Mousset told Goal.

“The story with the French team is not over because I don't have a selection yet, but if Senegal called me I would say yes.”

Mousset is having an impressive debut campaign at Bramall Lane where he has contributed five goals and four assists in 23 Premier League games.

He disclosed his discussion with Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse, as he anticipates his maiden invitation to his team.

“Yes, he called me. Everything went very well. He asked me if I was well and if Emilien Mendy was indeed my father. I replied "yes" and he asked me for his number to speak with him,” he continued.

“He didn't tell me he was going to select me, but if it were to happen I would be delighted. I will look carefully at the next list and hope I will be there.

The former Bournemouth striker is a close associate of ’ Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

After establishing himself at Sheffield United this term, Mousset is ready to commit his future to the West African nation.

“Edouard just told me that the coach has been following me for a long time. For me, Senegal has always been at the back of my mind, but first I wanted to rediscover the joy of being successful with my club and it was done with Sheffield, after very complicated moments in Bournemouth,” he said.