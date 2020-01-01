'If Reyna needs anything, he's more than welcome' - McKennie embraces Dortmund's rising star

With vital World Cup qualifiers edging closer, the midfielder says he understands how the American teenager could be struggling due to the coronavirus

and U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie extended an invite to Giovani Reyna as the group of Americans in look to provide support for one another amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams announced over the weekend that they have donated to charity Feeding America to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent years, the trio has become close as each furthered their career in Germany, with Pulisic heading to this summer after breaking through with .

More teams

Reyna is just now making his way with Dortmund, having broken through with the German side this year as a frequent super-sub.

He even scored his first senior goal in the DFB-Pokal, as the 17-year-old has made 11 total appearances for Dortmund so far.

However, with the coronavirus having shut down the , and most of the world's leagues, McKennie, who recently saw the winger at a dinner with their agents, says he understands how a teenager like Reyna could feel a little isolated right now due to his current living situation.

“He knows that if he ever needs anyone to hang out with or just wants to come over and chill, he's more than welcome,” McKennie told Sports Illustrated. “Obviously right now in the circumstances, it's a little bit hard to do such a thing, but I understand where he's at right now, because at Dortmund he lives on the facility, and all the kids practically have gone home there. So he's practically all alone by himself, which is kind of a bummer.”

McKennie and Reyna were set to be a part of the squad for friendlies during this international break, as the U.S. was scheduled to face and the as part of a two-game European visit.

Article continues below

But those matches were cancelled due to the virus, leaving the U.S. with little time to prepare as World Cup qualifiers loom.

“Honestly it was a pretty crappy situation because I was thinking to myself like, the first camp we have in Europe in such a long time where I don't have to travel like 10 hours, it's cancelled," he said. "We had two good games, the Netherlands and Wales, and were really looking forward to it, but with the current situation you kind of have to take it on the chin and just look forward to the next thing.”

He added: “I think many Americans and many people are looking forward to seeing how we do in qualifying and to see what this new group is about. God willing, this virus is over and we are able to play soccer again. I think that’s something that all of us are really, really looking forward to.”