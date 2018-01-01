If Man Utd want Pochettino, he has to go - Carragher

The former Reds defender has insisted that the Spurs boss needs to accept the top job at Old Trafford if it comes his way

Mauricio Pochettino must take the Manchester United job if it is offered to him, according to Jamie Carragher.

Since the sacking of Jose Mourinho and subsequent appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season, Tottenham boss Pochettino has been linked with a move to the Red Devils.

And former Liverpool defender Carragher insists that regardless of Spurs' position, the United job will always be more attractive as the Red Devils are simply a bigger club.

"If Mauricio Pochettino is offered the Manchester United job, he has to take it," Carragher wrote in his column for The Daily Telegraph.

"That is hard for Tottenham Hotspur supporters to accept. Sadly for them, it is inevitable that they are prey to a more powerful Premier League rival."

"Hearing some arguments against Pochettino moving to Manchester United, I cannot help but think a reality check is needed.

"It does not matter how great Spurs’ new stadium is and how many supporters fill it. It does not even matter what they win this season or over the next few years.

"Spurs are not Manchester United. They will never be as big as Manchester United."

The Liverpool legend also asserted that Pochettino does not need to stay out of loyalty to the club and will need to move on to achieve his ambitions.

"Pochettino owes Spurs nothing. He has done an unbelievable job with a fraction of United’s budget.

"Only Pochettino’s devotion to his current squad can keep him at Tottenham, allied to a belief he is on the verge of winning the biggest honours.

"The signs have been there since the summer that his team’s capacities are being stretched to the absolute limit. He expressed frustration at being unable to strengthen. This long-term perspective will be the chief consideration should United call."

Carragher admitted he believes the deal will go through at the end of the season, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy likely to demand financial compensation for the services of his manager.

"My suspicion is an agreement will be reached that works for all parties this summer. If Pochettino departs at a considerable price, his successor might have more to spend than the current manager should he stay."