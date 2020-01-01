'If it were for money, Edi would have gone to England' - Cavani's brother hits back at Atletico transfer claims

The Uruguayan's brother and agent has moved quickly to deny claims that his demands were behind the failed transfer

Edinson Cavani’s brother and agent Walter Fernando has hit back at comments by president Enrique Cerezo claiming he had demanded an €18 million (£15m/$20) bonus to facilitate the transfer.

As reported by Goal last weekend, Cavani had verbally agreed to move to the Wanda Metropolitano and a deal was expected to be completed before Friday’s deadline.

However, no move materialised and on deadline day PSG boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the Uruguayan was to stay in the French capital and see out the final six months of his contract.

Reports in the Spanish media have subsequently claimed that it was Fernando’s excessive demands that caused the deal to collapse.

Though he didn’t mention Fernando by name, Rojiblancos president Cerezo appeared to corroborate those rumours in an interview on Saturday evening, claiming that the "outrageous" demands of a "friend or relative" of Cavani were the key factor behind the failed move.

Fernando, though, has hit back, insisting that money was not a principle reason, suggesting it was Atletico that has questions to answer over the breakdown in negotiations.

He also argued that if cash was important then he would have pushed for a move to the Premier League, where , and were all rumoured to be interested in Cavani's services.

"Who is Enrique Cerezo? I didn't see him in any negotiation. Atletico has something to explain to their fans about why the signing has not been done,” he said in an interview with La Cadena SER.

"Do you think that after Cavani has not played in the last month with PSG, it’s for me to drop a commission and Edi not fulfil his dream of playing at Atletico?

"If it were for money, Edi would have gone to to Manchester or Chelsea “

After missing PSG’s last three matches due to the uncertainty over his future, Cavani returned to the squad for Saturday’s clash at against at Parc des Princes.

The 32-year-old was a 68th-minute substitute, scoring in the 90th minute to complete a 5-1 victory that moves the champions 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.