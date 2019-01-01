'If I deserve a new contract, it will come' - Man Utd star Herrera not worried about Old Trafford future

The Spaniard has seen an upturn in form along with the rest of his side since Ole Gunner Solskjaer took the reins at the Red Devils

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera says that he isn’t focused on securing a new deal at the club, instead preferring to direct his energy to more immediate matters at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have currently recorded eight wins from eight games since interim manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer took the reins following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal.

Though United have arguably been helped by a relatively soft run of fixtures over the new year, their 3-1 dismantling of Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday confirmed that they were back to their arguable best under the Norwegian.

Herrera has been one of several players given a visible boost since Solskjaer’s arrival, recapturing his finest form to help haul his side back into contention in the upper quarter of the Premier League.

The Spaniard’s current deal expires at the end of the season, with speculation having mounted over whether his future take him away from Manchester.

Speaking after Friday’s victory against the Gunners however, Herrera refused to be drawn on his situation speaking to reporters, stressing he would get a fresh deal with the club as long as he earned it.

“I’m not going to talk about my contract,” he stated. “We have more important things happening now than my contract so I just try to perform.

“My priority is to beat Burnley, Leicester. If I deserve a new contract, the contract will come. I’m not a selfish guy, I want the team to keep winning games, I don’t go crazy about my contract.”

Herrera also stated that Solskjaer had instilled a newfound sense of belief in the squad that gave them an attacking freedom that they had previously felt to be lacking.

“Ole brought that to the team from the first day,” he added. “He said we want to be a team that controls the game, but sometimes that’s impossible.

“Sometimes we have to defend, but we know when we are defending that anything can happen in attack for us. We have quick forward players who are able to make runs to be in box.

“Paul [Pogba] makes those runs, Ash [Young] and Luke [Shaw] too; everyone is allowed to go and attack, so of course when we are playing we think that anything is possible.

“Even in the tough moments, we have the feeling that we can hurt our opponent.

“We shouldn’t go crazy with the table. There are still a lot of matches to play in the league so we go game by game. Every game gives you a new challenge, and new problems to solve.

“Our feeling is that if we perform at our best, we can beat anyone. It doesn’t mean we’re going to beat every team, but we have the belief because we have the quality to do it.”

United next host Sean Dyche’s Clarets on Tuesday at Old Trafford.