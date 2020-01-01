'If a car has five gears, Vinicius has six or seven!' - Tite full of praise as Real Madrid star makes Brazil return

The 20-year-old, who won his first cap last year for his country, is back in the international frame and his coach has waxed lyrical about his skills

Vinicius Junior has been hailed as an "extraordinary" player by boss Tite after the man returned to the international fold, with the Selecao supremo comparing the forward to a supercar in terms of his skill.

The Real Madrid forward missed out on a place in the last national squad for this month's CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in .

But with his coach vowing to rotate his less experienced players on the global stage, the 20-year-old - who has just one cap to date - has been recalled, at the expence of his Madrid teammate Rodrygo.

Speaking on the former Flamengo star's inclusion, Tite waxed lyrical on the attacker's attributes ahead of matches against and , conjuring up some automotive comparisons in poetic fashion.

"He is a player of openness, breadth, edge, outside [and] one on one [skills]," the 59-year-old stated. "He has extraordinary physical virtues.

"If a normal car has five gears, he has six or seven! The torque, the acceleration, the one against one - [it] is impressive."

Among the further changes made, star Arthur has replaced Bruno Guimaraes, while Rodrigo Caio has kept his spot in the group and Felipe has made way for Eder Militao, who only made his first appearance of the season for Madrid last weekend.

goalkeeper Alisson and striker Gabriel Jesus were included as expected after missing last month's matches through injury, with Santos and Matheus Cunha consequently left out.

"For the young players it's a matter of process, of maturity in their clubs," Tite added. "[Their selection depends on] the best moment, the degree of confidence they have. For this reason, I'll sometimes use Vinicius, Rodrygo or Bruno Guimaraes"

Brazil squad : Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras); Alex Telles ( ), Danilo ( ), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Marquinhos ( ), Renan Lodi ( ), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo), Thiago Silva ( ); Arthur (Juventus), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz ( ), Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona); ( ), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).