Icardi wants Inter stay after rejecting offers no player would turn down, says Nara

The Argentine striker's wife and agent says he does not want to play for anyone except Inter after knocking back some lucrative offers

Mauro Icardi does not believe his career is over and has rejected offers from other clubs that nobody else would have turned down, according to Wanda Nara, his wife and agent.

The striker has long been expected to leave San Siro after being frozen out of the first-team picture.

, and have all been credited with interest but, ahead of Inter's opening match of the season against Lecce on Monday, Icardi is still their player.

The former club captain has been given the No.7 shirt - his previous No.9 jersey having been handed to new signing Romelu Lukaku - in a sign that he could yet stay at the club.

Nara insists Icardi does not want to play for any other club and is confident he can win over head coach Antonio Conte.

"We have many friends in Naples. It's true - he has said no to every destination that is not Inter," she said on Mediaset show Tiki Taka.

"Everyone has known his choice since the start of the summer and that is the case for any team that has shown interest. In my view, at the end of the day, he will remain at Inter.

"He doesn't believe it's over at Inter. I don't know what's going to happen, but I do know his words when the transfer market opened. He has stayed consistent.

"There were offers that no player in the world would have turned down, but he said no for Inter."

Conte has denied Icardi is causing a "disturbance" within the squad, but he is not expected to use the striker on Monday.

"I have great respect for everyone, but I don't feel any disturbance," the coach said. "We are working hard, we know full well what approach has been taken with the player, but it is not causing any disturbance for me."

The Nerazzurri are also still said to be keen on signing Alexis Sanchez on loan from , a deal that would further complicate Icardi's position within the squad.

Icardi has not played for the club since the 2-1 defeat of on the final day of the 2018-19 season.

He scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last term.