Icardi backs Lukaku to end Inter slump: It’s not easy for anyone to play in Serie A

The Argentine ace believes the Belgium international has made a strong start to life in Italy and has backed him to silence his critics

Mauro Icardi says that Romelu Lukaku will come good at , despite enduring a trying period at San Siro.

The 26-year-old completed a big-money summer move from but after scoring three times in his first four outings he has been less impressive since, going three without finding the target.

Icardi, who well knows the pressure of playing for the Nerazzurri having been on their books since 2013, has backed the international to end this mini-drought and prove a success.

“It doesn’t seem to me that he’s experiencing a moment of difficulty,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport. “In fact, I think he’s started well, scoring a couple of goals immediately.

“Then he got injured and maybe this raised the usual criticisms because Lukaku represents a big investment for the team, was strongly supported by Antonio Conte and must live up to expectations.

“But it’s not easy for anyone to play in . Serie A is the most defensive championship in Europe. Maybe he needs a little more time to settle in, but he’s already scored a lot of goals in his career. And he will do it again.

“It happens to everyone, that you go through a less brilliant moment. Then when you get out of it, you don’t stop.”

Icardi, meanwhile, finds himself on loan at this season, and having netted one goal in two outings, is not looking to resolve his long-term future at this point.

“This year, I’m at PSG and my goal is to give my best for this shirt. Then at the end of the season, around May or June, we’ll see what happens,” he said. “It’s still too early to say anything.”

Icardi is, however, enjoying being out of the focus of the media.

“I feel good here and I’ve been asked to perform the same role: to score goals, which is what matters most for an attacker and the team,” he said.

“I've always been used to pressure, but I think it helps that we've almost always won. And when you win, it's okay. In Italy, instead, a vicious circle had been created in certain journalistic circles where we always ended up talking a little too much about anything concerning me. This is not the case here in Paris.”