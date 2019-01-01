Ibrahimovic still weighing up offers, says AC Milan director Massara

The Rossoneri have been tipped to move for the Swedish star, but director Frederic Massara has insisted talks are not ongoing with the free agent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still evaluating his future and is not in negotiations with Milan over a January transfer, according to the club's director Frederic Massara.

The 38-year-old has been linked with a return the Rossoneri, where he spent two seasons between 2010 and 2012, after leaving Major League Soccer side .

commissioner Don Garber last month suggested Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin Milan, but Massara insists talks between the club and the player are not ongoing.

"There is no news on Ibrahimovic, because this is not a negotiation," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"He is evaluating his future. He is on the market, but there are no developments."

Ibrahimovic spent 18 months with the Galaxy and was named in the MLS Best XI in 2018 and 2019 after scoring a combined 53 goals.

, and are among the other Italian sides to have been credited with an interest in the ex- international.

The veteran striker has made clear he intends to continue his playing career rather than retire, as he feels he can keep going for several years.

"If there's a project that stimulates me, I could play at this level until I'm 50 years old," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport recently.

He added: "I have just ended my experience in Los Angeles. It was fantastic. Now there are two heroes of two worlds: myself and Giuseppe Garibaldi."

One place the former Sweden star is not welcome back at is his first team, , after he upset fans by buying a stake in their rivals Hammarby and singing the club's praises.

"Hammarby is a fantastic club with passionate supporters and has great respect in both Stockholm and Sweden," he said. "I have always liked the club and the fans and I have been impressed with what the club has done in recent years both on and off the pitch."

A recently erected statue of Ibrahimovic in his native city has been defaced more than once since his investment in Hammarby was announced, as vandals attacked it with fireworks and hung a toilet seat over its head .

His residence in Stockholm was also targeted by vandals, who wrote "Judas" on it and threw fermented herring at the front door.