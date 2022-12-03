Ibrahimovic set to return to Milan training after seven-month injury layoff

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is all set to return to training as early as December 5 after a prolonged injury layoff following surgery on his ACL.

Zlatan set to return after injury layoff

Underwent ACL surgery in May

Set to re-join training on Monday

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Ibrahimovic, who turned 41 in October, underwent surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in May and remained out of action at the beginning of the season. GOAL can confirm that the veteran forward has recovered and is fit to join training again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After undergoing the surgery in May, there were doubts over his future but the player himself confirmed in September that he would not retire and is planning to make a comeback soon.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The defending champions are currently second in the league table with 33 points 15 games, eight behind leaders Napoli.

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? Stefano Pioli's side are set to face Arsenal and Liverpool on December 13 and 16 respectively in the Dubai Super Cup.