'I would like to play in a team that fights more' - Almiron hints at Newcastle exit

The Paraguayan's agent said in the fall that his client would have already moved on if not for the pandemic

Newcastle attacker Miguel Almiron has hinted that his future could lie away from the Magpies, saying he'd like to play for a team that fights more.

The Magpies are winless in six Premier League matches and find themselves in real relegation trouble, sitting just two points outside of the bottom three with a game in hand.

Almiron and his agent have hinted at a move away from Newcastle in the past, and the 26-year-old's most recent comments could serve to increase speculation around his future.

What has been said?

"I would like to play in a team that fights more," Almiron told Paraguayan radio station ABC Cardinal on Friday.