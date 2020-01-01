'I will fight until the last day' - Zidane unconcerned by rumours of Real Madrid dismissal

The French manager had been linked with a departure but, after winning El Clasico, the mood is a bit brighter in the Spanish capital

Zinedine Zidane says that he has not thought about resigning despite all of the pressure that comes with managing .

The Frenchman was briefly under fire following a loss to last week in the first game of the group stage.

That loss was preceded by a loss to Cadiz, with pressure mounting on Zidane following back-to-back losses.

However, Zidane's side bounced back this past weekend by taking down in the first Clasico of the season, with goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric leading Real Madrid to victory.

Real Madrid are set to face in the Champions League on Tuesday and, although he knows that every loss brings fresh pressure, the French icon isn't concerned with the fact that his job is seemingly always on the line.

“I think about tomorrow's game, not whether I thought about resigning or not,” he said. “I will fight until the last day. The rest… we'll see ”

Zidane was recently the subject of criticism from Real Madrid midfielder Isco, who said that he is being ostracised by the Frenchman.

The Spaniard says that he does not play enough under Zidane, who he says will either take him off early or put him on after the game is decided.

On Monday, Zidane responded, saying that he understands Isco's frustrations but that line-up decisions ultimately lie with him

“He is ambitious and he wants to play,” he said. “Everybody wants it but it's my responsibility that they play or not. They must be ready when it is their turn to play.”

Zidane, who returned to Real Madrid in 2019 after leading the club to three Champions League titles during his first stint in charge, also reflected on the win over Barcelona, one which saw the club move to second in .

The match saw Clement Lenglet concede a controversial penalty, which Ramos buried to lead Real Madrid to victory.

After the match, Barca boss Ronald Koeman was critical of the decision, but Zidane says he does not worry about what others think of what was a vital Real Madrid win.

“It doesn't bother me that they talk, that's the way it is. We are left with what we did there: fight, stay focused, work," he said.

He added: “We are happy with what we did last weekend against Barcelona, as a team. We just look at our work.

“It is the game we needed to play. We have to play how we did in Barcelona and try to play a good game.”