‘I will be back’ – Rangers and Nigeria midfielder Ofoborh after heart test

The West African promises to return to action after the Scottish giants confirmed he was battling heart condition problems

Nigeria midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh is confident of making a quick return to football action after Rangers revealed he has a problem with his heart.

The 21-year-old is yet to play for the Scottish giants since he joined them on a free transfer and on Monday the club’s boss Steven Gerrard confirmed he will not feature in the ‘short-term’ while the heart issue is assessed.

Ofoborh, who last season featured for Championship side Wycombe Wanderers on loan from Bournemouth, has taken to his Instagram page to react to the statement by Gerrard.

“God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggles, and a reward for your faithfulness. God is the only reason I’ve made it this far. I will be back,” Ofoborh wrote.

The Super Eagle missed the pre-season friendly against Arsenal which ended in a 2-2 draw at Ibrox and speaking after the game, Gerrard confirmed the reason he was not involved.

“I don't think you'll see him in the short term either. Unfortunately, something has flagged up [with electrocardiography] which is his heart test,” Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“We have got top medical people at the club and we check all the players thoroughly when they arrive and unfortunately there's been a bit of a red flag with a heart issue.

“He is going to see some specialists in the coming weeks and we need to do more checks and tests before we move forward which is disappointing and frustrating.”

The Liverpool legend went on to explain the player’s situation.

“The important thing is the player's health which we will focus on first,” Gerrard continued.

“Of course it is disappointing for the player but I spoke to him [on Thursday] and told him to keep smiling and be patient and we will do everything we can to support him and get him in front of the right people.

“With the right support, hopefully, he will be back before not too long.”

Rangers who won their opening pre-season game 1-0 against Partick Thistle, before succumbing to Tranmere Rovers by the same margin will next face Blackpool on July 21.