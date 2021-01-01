'I was very close to joining Barca & spoke with Messi' - Lautaro admits he almost left Inter for Camp Nou in 2020

The Argentine has revealed that he only decided to stay at San Siro due to the Blaugrana's well documented financial problems

Inter star Lautaro Martinez has admitted that he was "very close to joining Barcelona" in 2020 and "even talked it over with [Lionel] Messi".

Lautaro has emerged as one of the top young strikers in the European football since joining Inter from Racing Club in 2018, attracting plenty of high profile admirers in the process.

Camp Nou was touted as the most likely next destination for the Argentine when transfer talk reached its peak last summer, but he ultimately chose to stay at San Siro as Barca passed up the chance to meet his reported €111 million (£96m/$133m) release clause.

Lautaro details failed Barca switch

Lautaro felt the move was too risky due to the fact that the Spanish giants were negotiating their way through a financial crisis at the time, but did seek counsel from club captain and fellow countryman Messi before making his final decision.

“I was truly very close to joining Barcelona and I even talked it over with Messi,” the 23-year-old told ESPN.

“However, the Blaugrana had economic problems at that moment, so I decided to stay at Inter. It proved to be the right decision, especially as we then won the Scudetto.

“It’s just incredible to win the title at such an important club.”

What else did Lautaro say?

Lautaro went on to reveal that he was also the subject of interest from Real Madrid during the earlier stages of his career at Racing Club.

The Inter frontman also expressed his desire to return to the Argentine outfit at some point in the future, as he added: “Real Madrid did come for me twice when I was in the Racing youth team, but I wanted to make my name in Argentinean football first and only made the move to Europe when I was ready.

“I do dream one day of returning to Racing. The fans are just as ‘crazy’ and passionate as the Inter ones.”

Lautaro's record at Inter

Lautaro has racked up 128 appearances across all competitions in his first three seasons at Inter, scoring 47 goals.

17 of those efforts have been recorded in 2020-21 as he has helped the Nerazzurri secure their first Serie A title in 11 years, and he has also provided 18 assists for his teammates to date.

