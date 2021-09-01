The midfielder has admitted that he didn't think his proposed switch to Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid would go through before the deadline

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez referenced David de Gea's infamous failed transfer to Real Madrid involving a faulty fax machine in 2015 after sealing a late loan move to Chelsea on deadline day.

Chelsea finalised a deal for Saul two minutes before the summer transfer window closed on Tuesday night, with the 26-year-old joining the Blues on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

Saul has confirmed that Atletico submitted the final contract at the very last minute, which reminded him of when Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea was denied a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu six years ago due to equipment failure.

What's been said?

"At 11:57 p.m. we finished reviewing the contract and they had to see it there ... I was like De Gea," the midfielder said on Twitch after signing for Chelsea.

"I thought: 'This is not going to come in and that's it.' It has been a long afternoon and night. My wife was very nervous, we have had some very complicated days, because this decision is not easy.

"Leaving my house on a new adventure is complicated."

Kepa's influence

Saul went on to reveal that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa, who he also plays alongside at international level, played a key role in his decision to swap Wanda Metropolitano for Stamford Bridge.

"It is very important that he will be there," he said. "It is an important step. If he had not been there, it would have been different.

"Going on loan for a year and having a team-mate with whom I have spent many years in the younger categories of the national team is important."

Could Saul stay at Chelsea for the long term?

Chelsea also have the option to buy Saul outright for £30 million ($41m) next year, and the Atletico playmaker is open to extending his stay in west London if he enjoys a successful debut season.

"Now all I think about is going to England, getting in shape and being happy again," Saul added. "Who knows, maybe I will go there and it will be so great that I will not want to come back? I don't want to promise anything now. I want to focus on what awaits me.

"They are the champions of Europe. It’s very positive for me. My parents can’t believe it. They are Atletico fans! It’s a great opportunity for me."

