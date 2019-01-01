'I was a little disappointed' - Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye rues failed PSG move

The Senegal international was a subject of two offers from the Parisians in January but they were rejected the Toffees

midfielder Idrissa Gueye stated that he was disappointed to have missed the chance to join 'big club' PSG in the January transfer window.

The French giants tabled an initial £22 million bid for the combative midfielder which was turned down by the Merseyside outfit but they returned with an offer believed to be around £26m hours before the winter transfer deadline.

's reluctance to release Gueye who has been a consistent performer this season was backed by manager Marco Silva who described him as an important player.

And the Senegalese midfielder has vowed to give his best for the Toffees who are 10th in the table despite the transfer disappointment.

"Everyone knows, I was a little disappointed not to join because it is a big club and every player dreams to play in that type of club, to play in the , to win trophies," Gueye told Canal+.

"I managed it rather well, I was able to quickly resume and focus on my club Everton and try to finish the season. I was ready to go but it did not happen, we move on and try to work for our club and finish the season well.

"This is not compared to the season of Everton but it is especially at the request of PSG a big club, which you do not refuse. It was not too hard to move on because we are professional players and stuff like that happens often.

"It's not my style to go into clash with my club, knowing that they have done everything for me and they have always been okay with me," he added.

"They allowed me to stay in the Premier League when I experienced the descent with . I owed everything to this club and I always give everything. I will continue to give everything for this club as long as I'm there. For the moment, I'm focused on finishing the season with Everton."

Gueye who will be looking to make his 25th league appearance when Everton visit St James' Park to play .