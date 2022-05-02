'I want trophies, not goals' - Fernandes not interested in numbers amid Man Utd's disappointing season

Bruno Fernandes says winning trophies with Manchester United is his top priority, not scoring goals as he acknowledged that his side have had a disappointing season.

Fernandes opened the scoring for the Red Devils as they beat Brentford 3-0 in their final home game of the campaign.

United are expected to fall short of booking a place in the Champions League this season, as they sit five points behind fourth-place Arsenal with just two games left to play - the Gunners and fellow challengers Tottenham have two games in hand.

What has Fernandes said about targeting trophies?

The midfielder now has 10 Premier League goals to his name for the season, but says he would rather lift silverware with the club than boost his statistics.

"It is a long time since I scored," he told Sky Sports.

"Obviously I am happy but those numbers don't count for me. I want to get numbers with trophies and not with goals."

Fernandes disappointed in Man Utd's season

While the 27-year-old was pleased with his team's display against Brentford, he admitted that they have underwhelmed this season.

"Last game of the season at home, we wanted to give a good result and good performance," he said.

"We know our standard has not been the same as we expect but last game of the season we finish well at home. Now we have more games to go so focus on those.

"We know that we always have to give something. The fans have been amazing supporting us.

"We know that our season has not been at the level it should be but there is nothing we can do now but finish in the best way possible, win games and after think of the next season."

