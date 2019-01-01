'I want to play' – Adam 'absolutely' interested in Rangers return

The 33-year-old started his career at the Glasgow club and would jump at the chance to play under a former team-mate

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has admitted that he would relish the chance to play under Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

Adam has played only three matches for Stoke this season, prompting the 33-year-old to consider his options in the winter transfer window.

And, having began his professional career at Ibrox as well as having played alongside Gers boss Gerrard at Liverpool, a return to Scotland would be an opportunity too good to turn down.

“The Rangers thing is something that would interest me, absolutely,” Adam told a media event in Glasgow.

“I've been back more times this season than in the last four or five years – I can see that it's going in the right direction.

“At the moment I'm still contracted to Stoke but I want to play and hopefully there are opportunities during the [winter] window to play somewhere.

“Steven [Gerrard] has obviously put his authority on the club. The players are playing well and with an unbelievable amount of confidence.”

After years in the wilderness, Rangers have finally returned to something resembling their old selves, with a 1-0 win over Celtic in the latest Old Firm marking a turning point for the Glasgow club.

But while Adam says he would love to be part of that resurgence, he admits that there has been no contact with the Glasgow side – or with former Scotland boss Craig Levein, now at Hearts.

“What a hell of a result against Celtic in the last game,” he added. “The tails are up, they have momentum, but they know that it's going to be a big challenge from now until the end of the season.

“At the moment there's nothing to it [the rumours]. We are talking up something that is not there, but everyone knows I started my career at Rangers – I played in front of 50,000 with the pressure.

“It's something I'd relish and enjoy. I want to play.

Article continues below

“I woke up on Tuesday and I had loads of texts about Hearts, but I've had no contact with any club in Scotland.

“I don't know where it's come from but there's been no contact with me or my agent. I had a good relationship with Craig [Levein] at Scotland and I like him as a manager and a person.

“I've had a good career. I've enjoyed it. I have a lot to go and I still have a lot to learn. Hopefully I go to a place where I enjoy it and hopefully they enjoy me being there."