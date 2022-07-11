'I want to make my mark' - Bale outlines LAFC ambitions while setting Euro 2024 target with Wales

The ex-Real Madrid star believes his new club could help extend his international career

One of the main reasons Gareth Bale chose to come to Los Angeles FC was in search of playing time ahead of the World Cup. However, the Wales star says he isn't planning for his stint in Los Angeles to be a short one as he says he believes he can remain a key player for his country heading towards the next Euros.

Bale is set to lead Wales into this fall's World Cup in what makes the country's first appearance on the game's biggest stage since 1958.

And, after leading Wales to the semifinals of Euro 2016 and the Round of 16 last summer, he also wants to stay involved for the tournament in Germany in 2024.

What did Bale say about the World Cup and Euros?

"I'm up for everything here," Bale said at his introductory press conference in Los Angeles. "I'm still 32 so I still have many years to come.

"I haven't come here just to be here for six months or 12 months; I've come here to try and be here as long as possible. I want to do as well as I can. I want to try and make my mark on this league and on this team.

"I'm looking forward to the future. It's not just a short thing, as I said, and it also gives me the best opportunity to keep going to the next Euros, maybe further. So my plan is to really work hard.

"The club has a great physical team, medical staff, performance staff at the training ground and, yeah, we've got a great plan going forward to get me up to speed and hopefully last as long as possible."

He went on to reiterate: "I haven't come here for the short term. I want to make my mark honestly.

"I think being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros, and you never know. maybe one more. That's my goal. I feel like I'm here to play a big part."

Bale on LAFC

LAFC announced in June that the club had signed Bale, who joined the club on an initial year-long contract with an option to extend.

The Wales star does not take up a Designated Player spot, much like new teammate Giorgio Chiellini, as the club has signed two world-renowned stars for a cut-rate price.

Because of that, LAFC have a chance to establish themselves as the team to beat in MLS, and Bale says he has every intention of helping the club do just that both on the field and off of it.

"It felt like the destination to be, just an exciting project, a club that's growing," Bale said. "Obviously, they're doing well as well at the moment and the city's not bad as well!

"It's just an exciting project to be a part of. I want to try and help grow football in the U.S. as well as a part of it. I want to try and help the youngsters grow. I spoke to a couple of them this morning and if I can help them in any way possible, I will.

"I think for players who have experienced a lot in their career, I think we have a responsibility to grow the game all around the world as well, so that plays a big part as well."

Bale took part in his first training session on Monday as he now adjusts to life in MLS.

Over the coming weeks, he'll build his fitness, having played just seven games at Real Madrid last season, but he says he's looking forward to the chance to focusing on football after several difficult years in Spain.

"The transition is not, I guess, an easy one, but I'm looking forward to the challenge," Bale said. "Obviously, being in the middle of a season is a bit different, but I feel like I've been keeping myself in shape in, I guess, Europe's offseason and hopefully I can hit the ground running.

"This club has made the move already so, so much easier for me so I can just concentrate on my football and hopefully get on with doing what I do best."

