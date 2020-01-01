'I want to have a spectacular year' - Diego Carlos committed to Sevilla amid Man City links

The Brazilian central defender has interested major clubs from around Europe this summer but says his focus is with the Europa League champions

Diego Carlos enjoyed an exceptional breakout year in 2019-20, helping finish fourth in and win the - and he says he wants to stay, despite being linked with leading European clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Although the transfer market remains open until October this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Carlos says the only date he is focused on is September 24, when Sevilla get their 2020-21 campaign underway against in the UEFA Super Cup.

He told radio station Cope Sevilla: "In football we do not know what can happen. It is a complicated situation. I am very happy in Sevilla, with everyone.

"I do not know what can happen at the end of the market. I have spoken with my agents, I do not want speculation. I am working with Sevilla. My goal is with Sevilla. I have a contract and here I am. I want to have a spectacular year."

Sevilla's Europa League victory - courtesy of a 3-2 win over - was their fourth European title in seven years and their sixth in total. Carlos is targeting even more titles, as the club return to the top level of continental club competition with the .

He said: "We are here to fight for everything, we will do our best to reach all the goals. We are working very well, we are improving.

"We know the teams that we'll face but we are prepared for everything. I am very happy and dream of more titles. Everyone who works at Sevilla, they are excellent people".

While former defender Carlos has not left Sevilla this summer, the biggest transfer deal involving the club has been the return of Ivan Rakitic, who has moved back to his former side from .

Raktic spent six successful years at Camp Nou, but has switched back to Sevilla for an initial fee of just €1.5 million, committing to a four-year contract after taking a huge pay cut on his Barcelona wages.

Carlos is thrilled to have the international as his team-mate, and said: "Rakitic is going to occupy the space of [former Sevilla playmaker Ever] Banega with a lot of quality. It will help us a lot."