‘I want to get him fit, nothing more’ – Zidane on Ramos’ future

The iconic centre-back has not signed on for fresh terms at the Santiago Bernabeu as speculation rages over his future

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has been cagey over the future of captain Sergio Ramos.

The defender, who has become an icon at the Bernabeu over his 16-year stay, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Madrid are struggling to agree terms with the 34-year-old, and several of Europe’s biggest clubs have been linked with a potential move for him on a free transfer come the summer.

What Zidane said

“You always ask me the same thing – he's an impressive man. I want him to get fit, but apart from that, nothing else. Tomorrow we have a game,” Zidane told a press conference on Sunday ahead of a Primera Division clash against Real Sociedad the following day.

What is Ramos' injury situation?

Ramos has not featured for the Spanish giants since the 0-0 draw against Osasuna on January 9.

He had surgery on a knee injury at the start of this month and could be out of action until late-March or early-April.

Who is interested in Ramos?

The two clubs most closely associated with a summer move for Ramos are Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

There have been reports that Ramos has spoken to former Real Madrid team-mate David Beckham over a possible move to Old Trafford, while PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has not denied his interest in the Spain international.

“We will see in the coming months. Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession to always win. PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world,” the Argentine said in January.

Why might Ramos leave Madrid?

While the centre-back has not publicly declared any discontent, it has been reported that the club’s policy is only to offer veteran players one-year deals whereas he wants an extension that will run for another two years.

Some sources suggest this issue has been resolved, but even so, Madrid need to make budget cuts over the summer, which could complicate agreeing terms with the defender.

