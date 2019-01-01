'I want to be an all-round forward' - Man Utd match-winner Rashford not just a striker

The England international netted the winner at Leicester for his sixth goal in eight Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford has no preference regarding his position at Manchester United - despite scoring his sixth goal in eight straight Premier League appearances as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice central striker.

The England international smashed home the winner at Leicester to give the Old Trafford club their ninth win in 10 matches under Solskjaer .

Rashford has been deployed primarily through the middle for United and led the revival since Jose Mourinho's sacking .

But the 21-year-old is content with playing anywhere across the forward line and is uncomfortable with being labelled one-dimensional.

"You know, I don’t think anyone grows up wanting to be just a striker nowadays," he told Sky Sports .

"The game has changed and you want to be an all-round forward – to play on the left, right, no.10.

"What’s happened in my career so far has enabled me to do that."

In a game short on quality, the moment which decided the contest naturally came via Paul Pogba, whose form has even eclipsed Rashford's since Solskjaer was placed in interim charge.

The France World Cup winner lifted the ball beautifully over the Leicester defence to find Rashford, who finished with aplomb.

Pogba has contributed six goals and four assists in the Norwegian's 10 games, in a run of form which has seen him finally repay his £89 million ($116m) price tag .

"I think time and time again he provides opportunities for the team," Rashford added.

"That’s what we want and if we can get him free as much as we can, he’ll make those passes all day long.

"Getting the goal is good and we have to keep improving, keep doing it more and more."