‘I thought it was a goal’ – Lloris feels for Man City after more VAR drama in meeting with Spurs

The Tottenham goalkeeper was beaten by Gabriel Jesus in the closing stages of a dramatic game, but saw the effort ruled out by technology

Hugo Lloris admits can feel “unlucky” after being denied by VAR once again in a meeting with .

In the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 , the Blues saw joy turn to despair as a Raheem Sterling effort was ruled out by technology.

History repeated itself on Saturday as Pep Guardiola was left to curse another call made by officials not on the field.

City had dominated a Premier League clash with Spurs but were being held 2-2 heading into stoppage-time.

It appeared as though Gabriel Jesus had snatched a dramatic winner, with the Brazilian striker sparking wild scenes of celebration.

He was, however, to be left with his head in hands, along with his manager, as VAR once again delivered a painful sting in the tail.

Lloris admits that he thought Spurs were beaten, with the French goalkeeper telling Sky Sports: “To be honest I thought it was a goal.

“It's a bit unlucky for City. Anyone can have a different interpretation of the moment. But we are very pleased with the point.”

He added, with the ball considered to have come off Aymeric Laporte’s arm before falling to Jesus: “I looked to the screen and realised there was a handball which is good for us and unlucky for City but there are many games ahead. For now we just need to enjoy the moment.”

Lucas Moura was left to celebrate salvaging a point for Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium, but he was also prepared to admit that fortune had favoured Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The international nodded home a leveller for Spurs within seconds of stepping off the bench, but said of the chaotic scenes in the closing stages: “It was crazy [when the City goal was ruled out]. It was the last minute and I thought it was finished when it went in.

“Only VAR can see - and thank you for it.

“I thought we played very well. It's a good result for us because we know how difficult it is to play here.

“We need to play with this spirit.”

City and Spurs have now taken four points apiece from their opening two games of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, with the Blues having scene VAR controversy sparked in both of their outings.