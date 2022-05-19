'I thought I might cry' - Lampard overwhelmed after Everton complete great escape against Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard has admitted he thought he was going to cry at full-time after Everton delivered a legendary Premier League comeback to seal survival against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Second-half goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin delivered a superb turnaround to deliver a 3-2 triumph against the Eagles, sparking a pitch invasion at the final whistle as players and fans joined together in celebration.

For their manager, it was vindication after succeeding Rafa Benitez, to keep the club away from the bottom three despite their brushes with the drop - and the ex-midfielder admitted that the emotion of the occasion ranked with his triumphs as a player too.

What has Lampard said about sealing survival?

"It is one of the greatest moments of my footballing life and career," the coach told BBC Sport after the full-time whistle. "I have been very fortunate to have amazing times, especially at Chelsea as a player and a coach.

"But when you feel the feelings and desperation of what relegation brings to the table, it is different. You need to dig in. You lose games, you fight to do something and then you lose another game. This club is special and I am proud to be manager of Everton on this night.

"I thought I might cry [at full-time], I thought I might jump out of my body. Nobody can question the celebrations at the end. It is easy to say 'but you haven't won anything'. Come and work at this club for a few months and see the difficulties and what it means to people to stay in this league."

Lampard hails 'every Evertonian' after remarkable turnaround

The former Chelsea man was quick to hail both players and fans alongside his staff for the result, citing it as a true team effort from his squad and their supporters to recover from the double hammer-blow of a two-goal deficit.

Article continues below

"I am a constant optimist and a pessimist," he added. "My glass is half full and half empty. It is a dangerous game when you feel like that. My thoughts before the game were all the bad stuff, what can Leeds do, what can Burnley do.

"I expected the pitch invasion and the outpouring. This is a people's club and they care deeply about it. It is a huge thing we need to tap into. We need to make the culture even better. But I don't want to underplay what these players have done. It has not been perfect but what they have done in the run in is special."

Further reading