'I think Liverpool are aware of me' - Rangers' Morelos open to summer move to bigger club

The card-happy Colombian striker is setting his sights high as he considers a possible exit from Ibrox

forward Alfredo Morelos expects to have no shortage of offers to leave Ibrox in the summer, claiming that even are watching his movements with interest.

Morelos, 27, joined the Glasgow giants in 2017 and has gone on to enjoy two and a half prolific, if somewhat turbulent seasons in .

The Colombian has managed an impressive 76 goals in 128 games in all competitions, but has also picked up no less than seven red cards in the same period and hit the headlines on several occasions for his somewhat wayward temper.

His record when he is not suspended or taking an early bath nevertheless speaks for itself, and according to Morelos someone must have been paying attention at Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's old Anfield stamping ground.

"I think they are aware (of me)," Morelos told Radio Caracol when asked about the reigning holders.

"I imagine that is the case with the coach we have, who played for Liverpool for so long.

"I imagine he has friends and directors who come to the games, as well as scouts from other teams. It's a motivation to keep doing well.

"There many interested clubs, let's wait until the end of the season to see which leagues are asking for me and then I can make a decision.

"If God grants me the opportunity to go to a good club, it will happen."

Despite those assertions, Morelos insisted that his priority was delivering silverware at Ibrox.

"My dream is to be a champion, to be a champion with Rangers is the only thing I am lacking to continue making a mark with this club," he added.

"Then if there's an opportunity with a bigger team it'll happen."

Morelos caused a stir in a recent interview with Sky Sports in which he alleged that he had been the victim of racist abuse on several occasions, including during an Old Firm derby against .

Rangers manager Gerrard is concerned that the abuse could drive him out of Scotland and pledged to support the Colombian against discrimination.

"I hope [Alfredo will not be driven out] because we love working with Alfredo. He's a fantastic player," the ex-Liverpool idol told Sky Sports.

"I know I'm always going to be biased towards him but I think he brings something to this league.

"He makes the league a lot more exciting, so I hope not. I know he feels strongly about these issues.

"My advice to Alfredo is to continue to be strong - we're here for him if he needs that support - and to continue to do what he does best, which is scoring goals and making our supporters happy."