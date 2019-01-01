'I still have them!' - Klopp reveals origins of Ronaldo underpants

The Reds manager used his unique piece of clothing to lighten the mood ahead of the Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on how he came to be wearing a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo underpants ahead of the final in May.

midfielder Gini Wijnaldum recently revealed the Reds manager presented a meeting prior to the match in Ronaldo-branded underwear which helped ease tensions.

The club went on to lift the European title a year on from their prior final heartbreak, as they beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Speaking at the Bild Awards, where he was voted Coach of the Year, Klopp confirmed that he went out of his way to show off his apparel as a way to break the ice prior to the game, noting that he had inadvertently bought them a few years prior.

"That's true...some years ago when I was buying underpants, I simply grabbed the Ronaldo shelf," Klopp said.

"I still have them, but I have not worn them since the finals.

"During the final I deliberately wore it and during the session deliberately pulled them very far up to under the nipples. That was funny, looked funny."

The German's humorous approach clearly worked wonders and delivered a crowning moment for Klopp, who lifted his first major title at Anfield.

Now, with his side gunning for more success, he has added that he could retire once his time on Merseyside comes to an end.

"I hope for now that the next two or three years will continue in the same way and then I will decide," he noted.

"Everything is possible. So I could stop completely, that is possible. Whether that is the case or not - I really do not know.

"I'm just saying that so you will not be surprised if it happens."

Klopp is contracted at Liverpool until the end of the 2021-22 season, having joined them from in 2015.

After seeing his former club fall short in the title race last season, the 52-year-old is hoping Dortmund can go one better in this campaign.

"I hope BVB! [It] would be stinking boring otherwise," Klopp said.

"I think that the BVB [are] sensationally good, [and have] a very great team. It will not be easy for Bayern.

"But in the end Bayern have always shown that they can fight back."

Liverpool themselves were edged out in the Premier League title race last season, losing out to by one point, but Klopp's side sit top this year so far after picking up two wins from two, against and .

The Reds next face on Saturday at Anfield, with both clubs looking to to keep their fine starts to the new campaign intact.