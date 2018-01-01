'I see scoring as a habit' - Zambia & Logrono striker Barbara Banda excited by 2018 breakthrough

The 18-year-old striker is delighted with an impressive year that saw her earn a historic move to Europe

Barbara Banda says she ‘sees scoring as a habit’ after netting a brace in Logrono's 4-2 home defeat to Levante in Saturday's Spanish Primera División Femenina encounter.

The forward joined the Spanish outfit from Green Buffaloes two months ago and became the first ever Zambian woman to complete a professional football move to Europe.

Despite losing their eighth league game last Saturday, the 18-year-old believes her side can still finish in the top ten of Spanish women's top-flight this season.

"I'm so happy and it feels good to score again,” Banda told Goal.

"It was something special because I always aim to score in each game I play. This is because I see scoring as a habit. But I am not disappointed with my team loss to Levante.

"They are a very good team and for us to come up from two-goals down and at least managed to score two goals which show that team we really pushed so hard.

"All that I can say cost us [against Levante] was that we allowed some early goals.

"I strongly believe in my team that we can finish among the top ten teams this season. It is achievable for us as a team aiming to remain in the top division."

Despite her injury-plagued 2018 African Women's Cup of Nation campaign with the Shepolopolo, Banda feels the outgoing year was 'great' thanks to her historic professional deal with Logrono.

"It's has been a great year for me because it's the year that I moved to play my professional football," she continued.

"With the few months I've spent here, I am happy with the team because of my teammates. They always make me feel at home."

On her target, the former Green Buffaloes star, however coy, wishes to score as many goals as possible at 13th-placed Logrono.

Article continues below

"My personal target is to keep on scoring for my team. Like I always say, scoring is my habit whenever I have the opportunity, I have to take them.

"I wish to appreciate the club for the care and everything and to the fans, I am just asking for more support from them."

The double against Levante on Saturday took the Logrono no. 10 to an impressive return of four goals in six league matches.