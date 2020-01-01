‘I play video games, I watch series on Netflix’ - Lille’s Osimhen

The Nigeria international describes what isolation is like while expressing his desire to return to action again for Lille as soon as possible

forward Victor Osimhen has opened up on what life is like in quarantine as major European leagues remain on hold to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Since joining his French outfit as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe from Charleroi, the youngster has been an instant hit for the Great Danes scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances.



However, he has been out of action for over six weeks amid the Covid-19 outbreak which has killed thousands of people across the globe.



Apart from training hard to stay fit, the international revealed his daily routine to Lille website when quizzed about how he has coped without his family in this trying period.



“I stay in good physical shape. I follow the safety rules and I am sure that containment is the best thing to do right now,” Osimhen said.



“I'm happy to follow the training plan given by the staff. I also do fitness classes. Everything is set up to keep fit, but obviously it's different from when you're on the field with this group of players.



“I talk to my loved ones, I play video games, I watch series on Netflix. Well, I think I've seen all the possible series.



“My favourite? The Casa de Papel! In the end, I get a little bored, but it is the best solution right now. Besides, I think we all have the same routine, don't we?”





The former man also disclosed he keeps in touch with captain Jose Fonte as well as other members of the team to keep the team united. More importantly, Osimhen is looking forward to returning to the field of play once again.



“I talk to my partners. I know they are doing well and that is the main thing,” he continued.



“The captain, Jose Fonte, makes sure we're all in good shape. It is very important for us to have it. It is a difficult situation, but we are united. And I'm happy to be able to talk to them every day on conference calls because it's important to keep the bond that unites each other.

"I'm always looking forward to getting back on the field. You know, hearing the fans sing, communicating with them and my teammates. I miss all these



“It's important for us and I think the rest of my teammates are looking forward to coming back, as I am.



“For now, we have to stay at home, confined, in good shape. Of course, I'm ready to play again immediately. I can't wait to get back on the field."



Currently, Christophe Galtier's men are fourth in the log after amassing 49 points from 28 league outings.