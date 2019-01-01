'I like Pogba very much' - Juventus boss Sarri talks up potential move for Man Utd star

The Italian coach has admitted that the Bianconeri would like to bring the French midfielder back to Turin

head coach Maurizio Sarri has talked up the potential of the club re-signing midfielder Paul Pogba after admitting he 'likes' the Frenchman.

The World Cup winner has appeared unsettled in Manchester and seems to favour a move away from Old Trafford in this window.

Former boss Sarri took the reins from Massimiliano Allegri this summer and said he was an admirer of Pogba's talents.

"I like him very much, but he's a Man United player. I'm not the technical director so I don't know the situation," Sarri told a press conference ahead of Juventus' pre-season friendly fixture against .

Pogba has also been strongly linked with , but United's reported £150m (€167m/$187.5m) price-tag has kept any potential suitors at bay thus far.

He hit 16 goals and registered 11 assists last season, although half his goals and five of his assists came in a nine-game run following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as manager.

Sarri also spoke on his plans for star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and where he plans to deploy him in his favoured 4-3-3 formation as well as new signing Matthijs de Ligt from - widely hailed as the best young centre-back in the world.

"I'm going to start using Cristiano slightly on the left-hand side but really he can play anywhere with the quality that he has. He's very experienced and he has won so much," Sarri said.

"Until now De Ligt hasn't trained with his team-mates yet but he'll definitely see some action tomorrow [against Tottenham]."

Sarri produced an exceptionally attractive, attacking brand of football while at the Bianconeri's rivals, , but Chelsea fans were less than impressed with the version of 'Sarriball' they witnessed at Stamford Bridge, and the tactician referred to the playing identity he wants to instil at the Italian champions.

"We are working very hard on our playing identity because we want to become a team with strong characteristics and then look to how this new identity can lead us to winning," Sarri continued.