I-League Qualifiers 2020: Which team can qualify? The scenarios

Mohammedan Sporting lead the table as Garhwal face do or die situation on Wednesday...

Mohammedan currently sit pretty atop the standings table ahead of matchday 3 of the ongoing Qualifiers 2020.

The Black Panthers picked back-to-back wins in their opening two games, with a late winner against Garhwal FC before thrashing ARA FC 4-1.

In the third round of fixtures on Wednesday, Garhwal take on Bhawanipore while ARA face Bengaluru United. Garhwal have lost both their matches while ARA have so far played only one game that they lost.

With Bhawanipore also having played and won their only fixture so far (2-0 win over Bengaluru United), both Sankarlal Chakraborty and Richard Hood's men have can go level on points with Mohammedan with a win on Wednesday - in which case at least Garhwal will be knocked out of the equation.

If ARA lose on Wednesday, they would need to win both their remaining fixtures against Garhwal and Bhawanipore besides needing the rest of the teams to drop points. Should the Ahmedabad-based side win on Wednesday, Bengaluru United will be in a spot of bother and will need to win against Mohammedan in their final match and hope Bhawanipore does not win another match.

Remaining fixtures:

Wednesday, October 14:

Garhwal vs Bhawanipore United (12:30 pm IST)

Bengaluru United vs ARA (4:30 pm IST)

Friday, October 16:

ARA vs Garhwal (12:30 pm IST)

Bhawanipore vs Mohammedan (4:30 pm IST)

Monday, October 19:

Bengaluru United vs Mohammedan (2 pm IST)

ARA vs Bhawanipore (2 pm IST)