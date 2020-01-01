I-League qualifiers 2020: Fixtures, teams, dates & all you need to know

Goal brings you all you need to know about the upcoming qualifiers for the 2020-21 season of I-League...

The 2020-21 edition of the is scheduled to begin later this year but with the Coronavirus pandemic halting the final round of the second division league, the All Football Federation has re-introduced it as I-League qualifiers 2020.

The mini-tournament, whose winner will be promoted to the upcoming 2020-21 I-League, will be played from October 8 - 19, 2020.

Goal has your complete guide, including participating teams, fixture schedules and results.

I-League Qualifiers 2020 format

Five teams will vie for a single seat in I-League and the tournament will be conducted in a round-robin format. Each team will play each other once at a centralised venue in West Bengal. The qualifiers will take place at two venues - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani.

All teams have reached the venue. The All Football Federation (AIFF) will take care of the teams' lodging and transportation.

I-League Qualifiers 2020 fixtures

The qualifiers will kick off at 12:30 PM IST on October 9, 2020, with a game between Bhowanipore and Bangalore United. The second match, between Mohammedan and Garhwal, will start at 4:30 PM IST. The timings remain the same for the two matches every day until the final day on which both games start at 2 PM IST. The full set of fixtures below.

I-League Qualifiers 2020 telecast

All India Football Federation has issued a notice to accept bids for the production of the Hero I-League qualifier 2020.