I-League: Mohun Bagan sign Nongdamba Naorem on loan from Kerala Blasters

India's FIFA U-17 World Cup star joins the Kolkata giants on a one-year loan from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming season...

Kolkata giants have roped in 19-year-old winger Nongdamba Naorem from on loan for the upcoming season.

The youngster, who was a part of the Indian squad at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, was signed by (ISL) side Kerala Blasters last December on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

On joining the Kolkata club, the youngster expressed his happiness by saying, “This is one of the best days of my life. Every kid grows up wanting to play for Mohun Bagan. Mohun Bagan is the perfect place for me to continue to develop as a player. This is an incredible and proud moment for my family and me.”

After the U-17 World Cup, Nongdamba had joined the and appeared in 11 matches in the 2017-18 season and scored one goal. His only goal of the season was against which created quite a buzz among the Indian football fans as he had dribbled past four defenders to score the goal. Last year he had joined the erstwhile I-League champions, Minerva.

Earlier today, the Mariners roped in two more players. They completed a permanent transfer of winger Sk. Faiaz from and brought in Manipuri midfielder Imran Khan on loan from .

Faiaz had moved on loan to Bagan during the January transfer window due to a lack of game time at ATK. 25-year-old Imran, on the other hand, had spent last season at in the I-League on loan from FC Goa.