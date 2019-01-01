I-League: FC Goa's Imran Khan joins Gokulam Kerala

The forward will make the switch to the I-League side on a loan deal...

FC Goa forward Imran Khan has joined I-League side Gokulam Kerala on loan until the end of the 2018-19 season, Goal can confirm.

The Manipuri winger, who can also slot in as an attacking midfielder, joined the Gaurs in May this year after an impressive stint in the 2nd division I-League with Fateh Hyderabad.

However, the 24-year-old has not registered a single minute in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season and the loan move is expected to boost his chances of getting first-team minutes.

Imran is primarily a winger but the former Manipuri Player of the Year can play all across the midfield. He has been playing for Goa's developmental side Goan FC in the Goa Pro League this season and will now make the step up to the I-League.

Gokulam Kerala are on a bad run of form and will be hoping fresh faces in the January transfer window can turn their season around. Bino Geroge's team is eighth on the league table with just two wins so far this season. They will take on league leaders Chennai City on Friday at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.