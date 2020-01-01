Vincenzo Annese eyeing I-League win with 'big club' Gokulam Kerala

Italian manager Vincenzo Alberto Annese will hope to win the I-League in his first season in charge of Gokulam Kerala...

's blistering campaign last season, in which they reached the final and lost the exhilarating contest to , is yet another proof of the change in football philosophy in .

Vincenzo Alberto Annese, 's new head coach and one of the few Italians to take up a coaching role at an Indian club (the last notable name being Marco Materazzi at Chennaiyin), believes Italy's fascination with defending is now nothing more than a myth that has been busted.

"The concept of Italian teams being known for their strong defence is 10 years old. Right now, Italian teams have an international style of play. Inter is playing 'international' football under Antonio Conte and reached the final. We don't focus on defences alone. I like my teams to attack and dominate games," the 35-year-old coach told Goal, a day after his move to the Kozhikode-based club was revealed.

Our gaffer Vincezo Annese has already set his target 💥💪 @AnneseCoach reveals his target for the upcoming Ileague season in his message to fans 👇 #GKFC #Malabarians #ILeague #Newcoach pic.twitter.com/hStGollHDT — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 20, 2020

A series of injuries at the age of 22 brought Vincenzo's professional playing career to a disappointing end. However, being a man with a keen interest in the technicalities of the beautiful game, he decided to embark on a challenging journey. He has so far coached clubs in Italy, , Indonesia, Latvia and Palestine. He has also coached the national teams of Armenia U-19 and Belize.

He started out in the third division of Italy in 2010 and 10 years later, he has earned a ticket to the southern part of . Not only is he looking forward to the trip but the man is not bothered about not being the country's top division anymore.

He said, "​Gokulam are a big club with a lot of supporters. was always an attraction. ​It was always my focus. There were many good football players who coached in India like Roberto Carlos and Marco Materazzi. It is a dream to start coaching in India.

"Each team I sign for is at a high level. Everything is possible in life. Gokulam Kerala are also at a high level. Next year, we will see (what happens). I am not thinking about the difference between the leagues.

"I heard positives things about Indian football. Stephen Constantine (former India national team head coach) helped me think more about (coaching in) India."

Gokulam made a mark as giant-killers soon after they were launched three years ago and has since come to be known as an ambitious bunch. They won the Durand Cup, reached the semi-final of the Sheikh Jamal Cup in Bangladesh and were involved in a tightly-contested top-four race last season in the I-League before the Coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the season.

"The teams are competitive. Gokulam were sixth when the Coronavirus stopped the I-League last season. They would have gained positions (with matches left to play). I want to do what's best for my players and I want to help them get into the national team," Vincenzo set up his objectives for the season.

Nothing short of a title victory will please Vincenzo and Gokulam, especially given how the Malabarians have harboured title ambitions in the past and fallen just short of the finish line on every single occasion. Perhaps, under a new coach, fourth time is the charm.

The new head coach is not too bothered about changes in personnel in the squad and is fully focused on implementing his methods in training.

"In many countries right now, it is difficult to sign players on long term deals. They try to sign one or two-year contracts and teams change completely every season. I don't care so much about this. I am focused on my team right now.

"I don't think we will make wholesale changes at Gokulam, we have limited time and the squad is already competitive. We will change the way we train, that is for sure, to push the team to win trophies. We will try to win the title."

