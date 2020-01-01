I-League: Churchill Brothers sign Shilton Paul from Mohun Bagan

After spending 14 seasons at Mohun Bagan, the Bengali goalkeeper finally leaves the club to join Churchill Brothers...

Former goalkeeper Shilton Paul has joined Goan outfit for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The veteran custodian who joined the Kolkata giants in 2006, spent a record 14 years at the club before leaving in 2020. He has made the third-highest number of appearances for the Green and Maroons after club legends Subrata Bhattacharya and Satyajit Chatterjee.

Paul has also plied his trade in the (ISL) with in 2014, in 2015 and in 2016. He was part of the ISL-winning ATK side in the third season of the league.

More teams

The Bengali custodian graduated from the prestigious TATA Football Academy (TFA) in 2006 and joined the Mariners. He has also represented the U-21 team thrice in 2006.

At Mohun Bagan, Paul won a total of 10 trophies, two I-League titles (2014-15, 2019-20), three Federation Cups (2006, 2008 and 2016), three Calcutta Football League (CFL) (2008, 2009, 2018) and one Sikkim Governor’s Gold Cup (2017).

He was the skipper of the Mohun Bagan side which lifted the I-League trophy in 2014-15 season and played a crucial role in the club’s success in the recent past.

With Mohun Bagan now merged with ATK and set to play in the ISL from the upcoming season, Paul has finally decided to part ways with the club and start a new chapter in his career with the Goan giants.