Spirited East Bengal down TRAU FC 4-2

Marcos Jimenez scored one and provided three assists as East Bengal beat TRAU to climb to the fourth spot on the league table...

came back from behind to beat TRAU FC 4-2 in an 2019-20 clash on Sunday at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

Jaime Santos Colado (52'), Kassim Aidara (67'), Brandon Vanlalremdika (69') and Marcos Jimenez (76') were on target for the visitors while Princewell Emeka (18') and Oguchi Uche (85') scored for the hosts

The Red and Golds climbed up to the fourth position on the league table with 18 points from 13 matches while TRAU went down to the sixth position.

More teams

Nandakumar Singh made two changes in the TRAU lineup from their last match against . Gerard Williams and Joel Sunday replace Sandeep Singh and Oguchi Uche.

Mario Rivera, on the other hand, made just one change in the winning combination of East Bengal. Juan Mera Gonzalez returned into the lineup replacing Brandon Vanlalremdika.

The hosts took the lead in the 18th minute of the match When Princewell Emeka found the back of the net from Dinesh Singh's cross. East Bengal goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte was at fault during the goal. Ralte's poor timing of outing allowed Emeka to jump and head the ball into the net.

The Red and Golds were lacklustre throughout the first 45 minutes indulging in aimless long balls. Jaime Santos Colado and Juan Mera's poor form in midfield affected the creativity of the team in the attacking third.

Mario Rivera brought in debutant Victor Perez at the beginning of the second half. The Spaniard's addition added the much needed solidity in the East Bengal midfield as the Red and Golds started to dictate the game.

Colado restored parity in the match in the 52nd minute from a well-knitted move. Colado laid-off Juan Mera with a back flick who forwarded a through ball to Jimenez. The striker received the ball at the edge of the box and set up the ball for Colado who took the shot. The ball got deflected off Deepak Devrani's foot and went inside the net.

East Bengal then took the lead in the 67th minute when Kassim Aidara headed the ball into the net from Marcos Jimenez's lay-off. Victor Perez had sent a free-kick inside the box and the striker guided the ball towards the Senegalese midfielder.

Jimenez then contributed in two more goals, Brandon Vanlalremdika scored the third goal from the Spanish striker's through ball and then he himself got his name on the score sheet by converting a penalty in the 76th minute.

Oguchi Uche scored a second for the hosts in the 85th minute from the penalty spot after Asheer Akhtar had brought down Naocha Singh inside box.