I-League 2019-20: Mohun Bagan set to release Spanish striker Salva Chamorro

The former Barcelona B player will be shown the door after a string of disappointing performances...

and Salva Chamorro are going to part ways, Goal can confirm.

The 29-year-old scored a goal on his debut in the 2-0 win over Mohammedan in the 2019 Durand Cup but has since then failed to make a mark for himself at the club.

Chamorro sustained an injury ahead of the 2019-20 season and has clocked just 73 minutes from two appearances, after coming on from the bench on both occasions.

According to sources close to Goal, Mohun Bagan are looking for a like-for-like replacement. The player will likely be a free agent as the transfer window is set to open on January 1.

After finishing runners-up to Peerless SC in the 2019 Calcutta Football League (CFL), the Kolkatan giants have had a disappointing start in the I-League. They suffered a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of in their last match and are currently on the eighth spot with a single point from two matches.