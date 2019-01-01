I-League 2019-20 Fixtures: Aizawl vs Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA to kick-start the season

An early draft of I-League 2019-20 fixtures has been released...

The 2019-20 season will kick-start with Aizawl facing and hosting on November 30.

Defending champions Chennai City will play their opening game on the next day against the newly-promoted TRAU FC at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

will start their season with a fixture at home against . East Bengal will play their home matches at the Salt Lake Stadium and the Snow will continue to play their home games in Kashmir.

The season's first Kolkata Derby will be on December 22 when Mohun Bagan will host East Bengal for a 5 PM kick-off. Bagan and East Bengal will play their home games at the Kalyani Stadium and the Salt Lake Stadium respectively.

The full list of available fixtures: