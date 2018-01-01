I-League 2018-19: Willis Plaza on target as Churchill edge past Indian Arrows

Churchill Brothers return to winning ways after two successive defeats...

Churchill Brothers registered a hard fought 1-0 victory over Indian Arrows at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon.

Willis Plaza (40') continued his brilliant scoring form and scored the soliatry goal of the match to hand his team the vital three points.

Indian Arrows coach Floyd Pinto chose to stick to the winning combination that emerged victorious against Gokulam Kerala. Boris Singh was deployed on the left flank while Asish Rai slotted in at the right back position.

Whereas, Churchill Brothers coach Petre Gigiu made five changes to the side that lost 2-1 against East Bengal. James Kithan regained his place under the sticks while Vignesh Baskaran was relegated to the bench. Rowlinson Rodrigues slotted in at the right-back position in place of Shallum Pires. Midfield anchor Khalid Aucho did not travel with the team as he is serving a one-match suspension. Aniston Fernandes and Richard Costa started in midfield with Dawda Ceesay and Willis Plaza upfront.

Plaza was the livewire for Churchill and tested goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill as early as the fourth minute when he made space for himself and shot at goal. It took a brilliant finger-tip save from Gill to deny the Red Machines an early goal.

It was a cagey-affair in the first-half as both teams struggled to create chances. They were scrappy in midfield and were happy to exchange possession in quick successions.

Just when it seemed that botht the teams would break at half-time with a 0-0 score Plaza broke the deadlock. Jitendra Singh failed to clear his lines and the loose ball fell for the Trinidadian who scored past Gill from close range.

More to follow...